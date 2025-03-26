The major Swiss bank UBS struggled with a disruption in e-banking on Wednesday. (archive picture) Keystone

UBS is currently struggling with technical faults. In some cases, debits are being displayed twice.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The major Swiss bank UBS had to deal with a technical fault in its digital banking on Wednesday. Certain debits on clients' accounts are currently being displayed twice, the bank told the Keystone-SDA news agency in response to an inquiry.

"Blick.ch" first reported on the disruption. Clients have been informed accordingly, UBS added. The cause had been identified. The incorrect bookings will be corrected.

The exact cause of the problems in e-banking, the number of clients affected and the time at which the problem will be rectified were not disclosed.