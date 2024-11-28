They like AC/DC as a school bell. Some residents less so. warkworth.school.nz/

A school in New Zealand plays music instead of the traditional school bell. The AC/DC and Muppet Show songs played at the start and end of lessons are dividing opinion.

A measurement showed that the music level was below the volume of a playground; nevertheless, the school reduced the volume and playing time.

During the Advent season, those responsible also replace the AC/DC songs with Christmas hits. Show more

The Te Kura O Puhinui school in Warkworth in the north of New Zealand's capital Auckland has replaced its school gong with music. The school now plays "Hells Bells" or "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC or even "Mah na Mah na" from The Muppet Show before and after breaks and at the end of the day.

Now there is trouble: some neighbors signed a petition to stop the musical signaling devices in the school, as reported by Radio New Zealand (RNZ). They are a noise nuisance, say the critics. The pupils, who love the break-time playlist, take a completely different view.

Another petition demands that the school keeps the break-time bell music.

"We've gotten feedback from our students," RNZ quoted Principal Karney Dawson as saying. "About 95 percent said they wanted us to keep it - they just love it." The puppet troupe's hard rock hits and ragamuffin will be played for the first time at the start of classes at 9am and a final time at the end of school at 3pm. "The students say they enjoy it, it's fun and it makes a difference - and the parents like it too," Dawson pointed out.

Playground is louder than school music bell

At the request of one of the complainants, a noise measurement was recently carried out. However, this revealed that the noise in the playground was louder than the music in the school. The volume was said to be at an acceptable level. In order to restore peace in the neighborhood, the school nevertheless intervened: The volume was lowered and the length of the music shortened.

"I think all the fuss that has been made in the last week has made the children appreciate even more that we are a unique school and try different things," said Dawson. And during the Advent season, things will also be more contemplative at Warkworth School: AC/DC will then be replaced by Christmas hits.

