Three psychiatrists have been acquitted of the charge of negligent assault by the Neuchâtel Criminal Court. A patient under their responsibility had escaped from a clinic and attacked several people with an axe in Valangin.

The Neuchâtel police searched for the patient and published a missing persons report after he fled from the psychiatric clinic. (symbolic image)

"There was no culpable breach of the duty of care", said court president Emmanuel Piaget on Thursday. "The decision taken was not unreasonable and did not exceed the permissible risk."

The court referred to the patient's unpredictability. "There is no adequate causal link," said the judge. The patient had behaved calmly and taken his medication. He had therefore been allowed to visit the cafeteria with his family. There he fled and then attacked several people.

The Neuchâtel police court had already acquitted two of the three accused psychiatrists on December 13, 2024. The head physician had been sentenced to a conditional fine of 35 daily rates of CHF 400 each for negligent assault. Both the head physician and four of the five private plaintiffs appealed against this verdict.

In April 2018, the patient, a 31-year-old man, attacked two women unknown to him with an axe in Valangin. The two victims were not critically injured.