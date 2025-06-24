Activists have smashed vacation homes with hammers. Instagram/arranmallorca

The Arran group is using drastic means to protest against the housing shortage on Mallorca. Their accusation: tourism is pushing the locals out of their neighborhoods.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The activist group Arran protested against mass tourism in Mallorca by spraying paint on vacation apartment signs and damaging key boxes.

They criticize the vacation rental market as the cause of housing shortages and demand free, universal access to housing.

Arran, a communist-oriented youth organization, has already attracted attention on several occasions through provocative actions and protests against tourism. Show more

A group of young activists known as Arran have once again protested against the flourishing tourism industry in Mallorca. In a recently published video that has been doing the rounds on social media, masked people can be seen spray-painting signs on vacation apartments, as reported by the "Mallorca Zeitung" newspaper.

The video also shows activists hitting the key boxes in which the keys to the accommodation are kept with hammers.

The members of Arran argue that the vacation rental market is one of the main problems with access to affordable housing on the island. In the video, which was published on Sunday evening, they express their dissatisfaction with the current situation: "We are losing out with vacation rentals and tourism," is one of the slogans.

"Others are enriching themselves from our misery"

Arran also criticizes speculation with housing and demands that housing should be a basic right, free of charge and universally accessible. "While young people can't cut themselves off from home, others are enriching themselves from our misery," is the group's message.

The organization, which describes itself as communist and revolutionary, is partly made up of underage members. It is known for its occasional protest actions. An earlier action with flares and confetti has already led to legal consequences.

Most recently, alleged members of Arran made headlines when they briefly blocked a tourist bus during a demonstration against mass tourism in Palma and called on holidaymakers on a café terrace to return to their home countries.