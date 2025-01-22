The Animal Rising group is protesting in an English supermarket and blocking access to the meat section. They criticize the RSPCA animal welfare label on meat products.

Videos on TikTok show angry customers in a supermarket in Southampton, England.

Activists from the Animal Rising group are blocking access to the meat department.

The protest is against the RSPCA animal welfare label on meat products.

At the end of 2024, RSPCA President Chris Packham and Vice President Caroline Lucas announced their resignation.

The background to this was the publication of video footage by Animal Rising. It showed cases of animal cruelty on certified farms. Show more

The customers in the British supermarket are outraged because a group of people are blocking their way. They are animal rights activists from the organization Animal Rising.

They are blocking access to the meat department with a sit-in protest, criticizing the RSPCA animal welfare label on meat products in grocery stores. The label is inadequate and allows animal cruelty. Protests of this kind took place in several cities in England.

Animal welfare organization under fire

The RSPCA is an animal welfare organization in England and is one of the largest in the world. Queen Elizabeth II was the organization's patron. At the end of 2024, President Chris Packham and Vice President Caroline Lucas resigned from their posts.

The reason for their resignation was video footage published by Animal Rising. It showed questionable animal conditions on farms certified by the RSPCA.

