Tomato soup was stuck to the glass: two climate activists targeted a painting by Vincent van Gogh two years ago. Now they are facing a prison sentence.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a soup attack on a painting by Vincent Van Gogh in London in 2022, two activists from the environmental group Just Stop Oil have been found guilty.

A court in the British capital convicted the two 22-year-old activists, Anna Holland and Phoebe Plummer, of criminal damage to property on Thursday.

They now face a prison sentence. Show more

Two climate activists have been found guilty of criminal damage to property for throwing tomato soup at a painting by Vincent van Gogh in London's National Gallery. The painting was protected by a pane of glass and the frame was damaged. A London court has now found the 22-year-olds guilty, as reported by the British news agency PA. The two could face a prison sentence. The sentence is not due to be announced until the end of September.

The activists from the Just Stop Oil group threw canned tomato soup at van Gogh's famous sunflower painting from 1888 in October 2022. They then knelt down in front of the artwork and stuck their hands to the wall. At the start of the trial, they pleaded not guilty.

Prison sentences for climate protest

The judge at London's Southwark Crown Court told them to prepare for a prison sentence, PA reported. Last week, the judge sentenced several activists to four years in prison for organizing what he said was a multi-day protest on a freeway. Activist Roger Hallam, who also co-founded Extinction Rebellion, was even sentenced to five years in prison.

Just Stop Oil campaigns for more climate protection. For example, the group had demanded that the previous government stop issuing new licenses for the extraction of oil and gas. Until politicians finally act to protect the people, their supporters will continue to take the necessary measures to build up political pressure, Just Stop Oil announced. For example, two activists over 80 years old are currently on trial for smashing the display case of a copy of the Magna Carta constitutional document in the British Library with a hammer and chisel.

