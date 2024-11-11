Renato Werndli, Co-President of the initiative committee for the animal testing ban initiative, with the collected signatures. Keystone

A new popular initiative in Switzerland is calling for a comprehensive ban on animal testing. The initiators have submitted over 127,600 signatures to put the issue back on the political agenda.

SDA

On Monday, 127,622 signatures were submitted to the Federal Chancellery in Bern for the popular initiative "Yes to an animal-free future". The initiative is therefore likely to be put to the people. This initiative calls for a comprehensive ban on animal testing in Switzerland.

Switzerland already voted on a ban on animal testing in February 2022. At that time, the population clearly rejected the initiative with 79.1%.

Fewer bans than the last initiative

According to the committee, the current initiative should contain fewer bans than the last initiative. Specifically, it aims to amend the Federal Constitution so that animal experiments are only permitted in future if they are in the interests of the animal concerned.

In addition, the keeping, breeding and trading of animals for animal experiments is to be banned.

The committee consists mainly of animal rights activists. Their main arguments: animal experiments are not ethically justifiable. They would even hinder medical progress and create a false sense of security.

Pharmaceutical companies and politicians reject the second initiative

Opponents of the initiative include pharmaceutical companies. "A ban on animal testing would have serious consequences for the development of new therapies and medicines and is a direct attack on Switzerland as a research location," explains Georg Därendinger, Head of Communications at the Interpharma association. Although the initiative is less radical than the previous one, it pursues the same goal and is therefore rejected by the association.

Politicians from left to right in Bern have also rejected the second initiative attempt.

