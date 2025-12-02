A bite with consequences: Actress Anna Werner Friedmann has to pay a fine. She bit a colleague's bottom too hard during a theater performance. KEYSTONE

Things can sometimes get wild on stage - perhaps too wild. The actress Anna Werner Friedmann has now admitted this. She had probably bitten a colleague too hard on the backside.

DPA dpa

The actress Anna Werner Friedmann has to pay a fine of 2,100 euros for biting a colleague's bottom too hard during a theater performance.

As a result, proceedings for assault before the Neunkirchen district court in Austria were settled as part of a diversion.

The decision does not mean a conviction. At the same time, the 33-year-old, who was most recently seen as a new investigator in the ZDF crime series "Die Toten vom Bodensee", was acquitted of suspicion of sexual harassment.

Pulling down her colleague's trousers was not sufficient to substantiate the accusation, said the judge. His client is relieved about the end of the proceedings: "She is glad that this spook has come to an end", lawyer Manfred Ainedter told the German Press Agency.

Friedmann: "The game was much more intense than normal"

Friedmann had admitted in court that the bite, which had already been exercised many times, could have been a little tighter during a performance in August 2023. "The game was much more intense than normal." She was also accused of inflicting burn injuries on her colleagues with a torch. According to her lawyer, this was not intentional but was caused by a stumble.

In the play "Alma - A Show Biz ans Ende", Friedmann played the role of Alma Mahler-Werfel (1879-1964), who secured her place in history through her numerous famous lovers and husbands.

The play had been performed in a hotel used as a cultural venue in Semmering, around 70 kilometers south of Vienna. The alleged victim did not report the crimes until a year later.

Friedmann recently made her first appearance as the new detective inspector Mara Eisler in "Die Toten vom Bodensee". In the ZDF crime series, she plays alongside Matthias Koeberlin, who will continue to solve cases in the border region with Austria as Micha Oberländer.