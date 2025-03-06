Several vehicles were sprayed with graffiti at a Tesla store in Colorade. X @CBSNews

Teslas are being defaced more and more frequently. What is intended as a message to Elon Musk is becoming a problem for peaceful owners. That's why some of them are now getting creative.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you Attacks on Tesla cars are on the rise, including scratched bodies, smashed windows and graffiti.

To avoid attacks, owners are removing Tesla logos and replacing them with emblems of other brands.

Stickers with anti-Musk slogans are also selling well at the moment. Show more

The public perception of Tesla has changed dramatically. While the electric car brand was once seen as a symbol of innovation, it increasingly stands for the escapades of its founder Elon Musk. The result: Tesla drivers are attacked, their vehicles are graffitied, damaged or become the target of creative protests.

Reports of damaged Tesla vehicles have become more frequent in recent weeks. As reported by CBS News, several vehicles belonging to a Tesla dealer in Colorado have been sprayed with graffiti and their windscreens smashed. Attacks on e-cars on the open road are also no longer a rarity.

"Tesla drivers are increasingly the target of vandalism," an anonymous dealer told US media. The background? The controversial statements made by Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO repeatedly makes headlines with political statements and questionable appearances. These controversies have not only hurt the share price, but have also massively damaged the brand's image.

When the Tesla becomes a Toyota

To protect themselves from attacks, some Tesla drivers are now resorting to curious tricks. They remove all brand logos and replace them with emblems from other manufacturers. Pictures of Tesla vehicles that are now "disguised" as Audi, Honda or Toyota - including matching model names - are circulating on social networks.

"It's a makeshift solution," says a Tesla driver who has transformed his Model Y into a supposed Audi A8. "But I don't want my car to be a target."

While models such as the Model 3 or Model Y become relatively inconspicuous through such measures, the Cybertruck poses a different problem. Its distinctive shape makes it almost impossible to camouflage. Nevertheless, there have been bizarre attempts here too. One owner applied Toyota lettering to his Cybertruck - an illusion that is unlikely to fool anyone.

Adhesives are the simpler form of protection

In addition to camouflaging themselves with other brand emblems, a growing number of Tesla owners are resorting to a more subtle form of protest: they stick anti-musk slogans on their vehicles. Particularly popular is the slogan: "I bought this car before I knew Elon was crazy."

An online retailer that sells these stickers reports a real boom: "We sell hundreds of these stickers a day. The demand is huge."

Elon Musk's distancing is no longer an isolated case - it is becoming a phenomenon among Tesla drivers. The question remains as to how long Tesla will be able to separate itself from the image of its controversial CEO before the damage becomes irreparable.