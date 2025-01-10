Additional ships have been ordered to the stricken tanker and its vicinity. Bild: dpa

Securing the stricken oil tanker "Eventin" with around 100,000 tons of oil on board is becoming more difficult than initially thought. The reason is a storm over the Baltic Sea.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A tanker loaded with around 100,000 tons of oil from the so-called Russian shadow fleet is drifting in the Baltic Sea north of the island of Rügen, unable to manoeuvre.

A violent storm is making it difficult to secure the ship.

Additional ships were therefore ordered to the stricken tanker and its vicinity. Show more

The situation on the unmaneuverable oil tanker "Eventin" in the Baltic Sea north of Rügen is being made more difficult by a violent storm. In the evening, there were already gusts of force seven and waves two and a half meters high, according to the Central Command for Maritime Emergencies. The storm was expected to intensify further with gusts of force nine. Additional ships were therefore ordered to the stricken tanker and its vicinity.

Two tugs were sent to the 274-metre-long "Eventin" in the evening in order to keep her in a better position. According to the Central Command for Maritime Emergencies, the ship has so far only been held at a towing connection by the emergency tug "Bremen Fighter". Now the "VB Bremen" and the "VB Luca" are also to help. They have been commissioned by the ship's owner, it was reported.

Specialists are flown onto the tanker

The Central Command for Maritime Emergencies is sending a team of four experts to the "Eventin" in a federal police helicopter. They are to be lowered on board with a winch. A medical team from the Rostock fire department secured the maneuver. "The emergency towing specialists are to ensure that the load of the 274-metre-long tanker is distributed safely and evenly to the tugs used," explained a spokesperson for the Havariekommando.

The CCME is also moving the emergency tug "Baltic" from the western Baltic Sea to the vicinity of Darsser Ort. This will enable the "Baltic" to intervene more quickly if further tug assistance is required for the "Eventin". Whether, when and how the tanker with almost 100,000 tons of oil on board can be towed to a port is being examined and is currently unclear.

Power failure on the "Eventin" on Friday night

According to the Central Command for Maritime Emergencies, the "Eventin" had been drifting in the Baltic Sea since Friday night, unable to maneuver following a power failure on board. On Friday afternoon, German rescue ships managed to secure the tanker. A sensor plane flew over the area. No oil pollution was detected, it was reported.

According to the information provided, a ship from the Federal Police and a ship from the Baltic Sea Waterways and Shipping Office, which is also responsible for traffic safety, are also on board the stricken vessel. Due to the power failure on board, no navigation lights are lit on board the "Eventin", according to reports.