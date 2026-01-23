Artificial intelligence is changing not only job profiles but also the recruitment process. The staffing firm Adecco does not want to miss out on this transformation but rather to benefit from it, as CEO Denis Machuel said in an interview with the AWP news agency.

Adecco CEO Denis Machuel does not want to replace people with AI, but rather to “empower them to work better with AI.” (File photo)

Interview: Leah Süss

AWP: Mr. Machuel, how is AI changing the job placement process?

Denis Machuel: AI is fundamentally changing recruitment in two key areas. First, it accelerates and optimizes the process by automating parts of the candidate search, selection, and placement. Second—and perhaps even more importantly—the expectations placed on us as recruiters are constantly rising. Our clients want faster hiring decisions, deeper insights into talent pools, and more strategic advice regarding their workforce.

AWP: What does that mean specifically for the Adecco Group?

DM: We are increasingly focusing on hybrid workforces and skills such as AI and data literacy, as well as critical thinking and adaptability. Our own role is also evolving in this direction: We’re moving away from simply filling positions toward helping to reshape work—what we call “Hybrid Workforce Orchestration,” a new discipline that will shape the next decade. For us, it’s not about replacing people with AI, but about empowering people to work better with AI.

AWP: Nevertheless, many employees are currently afraid of being replaced by AI.

DM: That’s unfounded. Three years and six months after the launch of ChatGPT, employment rates in OECD countries are still near historic highs—proof that AI is changing the way we work faster than it is eliminating jobs.

AWP: In a report, you outline four future scenarios: “Flourishing Economy,” “Capital Rules,” “Walled Garden,” and “Deus Ex Machina.” Which one do you think is the most likely?

DM: The scenario of a thriving economy. In this future, AI becomes a powerful driver of productivity, while humans remain at the center of value creation. Work isn’t disappearing; it’s evolving. Both historical data on earlier, all-encompassing technologies such as steam, electricity, and IT, as well as current labor market data, suggest that this is more a matter of transformation than of massive job losses.

AWP: What is the greatest risk for companies in this scenario?

DM: The greatest danger lies in organizational stagnation. Companies that fail to redesign their workflows, invest in their employees’ skills, and adapt their business models will struggle to take advantage of the productivity gains offered by AI.

AWP: And in this scenario, is there still a need for the Adecco Group?

DM: Yes. Because the more companies use AI, the greater the need for workforce orchestration becomes—since technology alone doesn’t create value. People do. The question our customers will ask us is no longer simply, “Who will fill this position?” but rather, “How should the work be divided among people, AI agents, and automation?” This is precisely where our opportunity for the future lies.

AWP: What percentage of your revenue could be generated by agent-based AI in the future?

DM: Our goal of having more than 50 percent of our revenue driven by AI by the end of the year demonstrates how quickly we are implementing AI within our company. We expect that agent-based AI will support nearly every area of our value chain in the future—from workforce planning and skills analysis to recruiting, matching, training, and career development. However, we do not view AI as a substitute for human expertise. Our competitive advantage lies in combining AI with in-depth knowledge of the labor market, human judgment, and trusting relationships. The winners in our industry will not be those who use the most AI, but those who use AI most effectively to create measurable added value.

AWP: You sound confident. Given the price declines of the past few months, how do you convince your investors of that?

DM: Through results. We’re investing in the areas that will be most important in the age of artificial intelligence: workforce intelligence, reskilling, talent mobility, and hybrid workforces. Our research shows that the demand for workforce expertise is not declining, but rather evolving—and rapidly so. We want to be among the winners of this transformation and translate it into sustainable, long-term growth for our shareholders.