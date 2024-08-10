Fans of British superstar Adele speculate about an impending wedding. (archive picture) dpa

Does a fan's declaration of love in Munich elicit a secret from Adele? Videos circulating on social media give the impression that there are wedding plans. Who is the lucky guy?

dpa

Is British pop singer Adele getting married soon? That's the impression concertgoers in Munich got when the 36-year-old apparently responded to a fan's exuberant declaration of love.

As can be seen in videos on social media, Adele repeats a fan's question "Will you marry me?" ("Will you marry me?") on stage - and answers it with: "I can't marry you because I'm already getting married" - while raising her left hand, on which a ring can be seen. The rest of her answer is drowned out by the cheers. All you can hear is "I appreciate that".

Adele confirms she’s engaged to Rich Paul.



“I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married”. #AdeleInMunich pic.twitter.com/R1PyPlTPYb — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) August 9, 2024

It remains unclear whether the suggestion was meant seriously. The German Press Agency tried to get confirmation. An inquiry to the British superstar's management initially went unanswered. However, American media reported that Adele had confirmed the affair.

"I've never been so in love. I'm crazy about him."

It would be Adele's second marriage. In 2019, she made public her separation from her first husband, Simon Konecki, with whom she has a son. She is now in a relationship with US sports agent Rich Paul, who represents basketball star LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, among others.

Adele has confirmed that her and Rich Paul are engaged 💍👏 pic.twitter.com/T09hYPD84O — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 9, 2024

She told Elle magazine in an interview two years ago about her relationship with Paul: "I've never been so in love. I'm crazy about him". She told Vogue that what she particularly appreciated about him was that he had no difficulty dealing with the huge amount of public attention the couple received.

Adele is currently giving a series of concerts in a specially built arena in Munich. A total of around 740,000 people are expected to attend the ten concerts until the end of the month. It is unclear which evening the videos are from. Three concerts have taken place so far.

She can also be seen regularly in Las Vegas. However, she has announced that she will be taking a longer break from the end of this year.

dpa