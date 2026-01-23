While the soccer world looks on with skepticism, Adidas CEO Björn Gulden is raving about the recent World Cup. That’s because the German sporting goods manufacturer has seen its sales soar.

Germany as the winner of the World Cup, even though the German national team was eliminated early? Yes, if you look at sales figures in the sporting goods industry. In any case, Adidas has seen a significant boost in sales thanks to the World Cup. Pictured: Goalie Manuel Neuer after the match against Paraguay.

Thanks to strong performance in the first half of the year—particularly in the wake of the World Cup—Adidas has revised its forecast upward. Revenue is now expected to rise by 9 to 10 percent for the full year 2026. Previously, Adidas had anticipated growth in the “high single digits.” Adidas maintained its forecast for operating profit.

Adidas had invested heavily in the World Cup and outfitted a total of 14 participating teams, including the two finalists, Spain and Argentina, co-host Mexico, and the German national team, which was eliminated early on. The referees’ jerseys and the match balls were also provided by Adidas.

Record sales, but also increased spending on advertising

"We sold far more than ever before," said Adidas CEO Björn Gulden. "We couldn't have looked better or done better!"

The former professional soccer player continued: “Our ‘Backyard Legends’ marketing campaign brought back the love for the game, just like we used to play it on the street.” However, as part of this effort, Adidas also spent an additional 200 million euros on marketing. This, along with higher costs for freight, procurement, and U.S. tariffs, weighed on earnings growth, which fell short of financial analysts’ expectations.

According to the company's report, revenue rose by 10.2 percent to 13.335 billion euros in the first half of the year, the company announced on Thursday. Net income from continuing operations totaled 882 million euros, an increase of 8.7 percent compared with the same period last year.