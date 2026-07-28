The Federal Administrative Court has ruled that an osteopathy diploma obtained in Germany is largely equivalent to a Swiss degree. Only one gap needs to be addressed through a targeted measure.

The recognition of foreign osteopathy diplomas has been a matter of debate in the courts for years. (Featured image)

The Federal Administrative Court upheld the appeal filed by an affected party and overturned a decision by the Swiss Red Cross (SRK) dated January 2024. The SRK is authorized by the federal government to recognize diplomas.

The Federal Administrative Court writes that there is a significant gap regarding the role of “primary care providers.” Osteopaths in Switzerland must be able to make an initial diagnosis, as they are considered “primary care providers.” In this regard, German training is insufficient.

The Swiss Red Cross must now establish a targeted compensatory measure for this area. A complete refusal to grant recognition is not justified. The ruling was preceded by a legal dispute that lasted several years.