The carabineros of Chile have an unusual new member: the orphaned baby llama Miguelito. The young animal accompanies the police officers on patrols and creates a good atmosphere on the beat.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Chilean desert region of Tarapacá, a police station has taken in the orphaned llama cub Miguelito because no one else would have been able to look after him.

Miguelito wears his own uniform, is lovingly cared for and is now an integral part of the police team. Show more

What does a llama in police uniform do in the middle of the Chilean desert? Quite simply: his job!

Miguelito, an orphaned baby llama, was taken in by the police at a remote border post after his mother died at birth. Since then, the young animal has been bottle-fed, taken for walks in the yard - and proudly wears his own police uniform with an embroidered name tag.

As an integral part of the team, he accompanies the officers on patrols and ensures a good atmosphere at the station. Miguelito's popularity on social media has even made him a minor celebrity - with an official video on the Chilean police YouTube channel.

