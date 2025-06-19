The carabineros of Chile have an unusual new member: the orphaned baby llama Miguelito. The young animal accompanies the police officers on patrols and creates a good atmosphere on the beat.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- In the Chilean desert region of Tarapacá, a police station has taken in the orphaned llama cub Miguelito because no one else would have been able to look after him.
- Miguelito wears his own uniform, is lovingly cared for and is now an integral part of the police team.
What does a llama in police uniform do in the middle of the Chilean desert? Quite simply: his job!
Miguelito, an orphaned baby llama, was taken in by the police at a remote border post after his mother died at birth. Since then, the young animal has been bottle-fed, taken for walks in the yard - and proudly wears his own police uniform with an embroidered name tag.
As an integral part of the team, he accompanies the officers on patrols and ensures a good atmosphere at the station. Miguelito's popularity on social media has even made him a minor celebrity - with an official video on the Chilean police YouTube channel.
