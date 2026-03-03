AfD throws out MPs - parliamentary deputy allowed to stay - Gallery AfD member of the Bundestag Jan Wenzel Schmidt has to leave the AfD parliamentary group in connection with the nepotism debate. (archive picture) Image: dpa The AfD parliamentary group leadership around Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla had requested Wenzel's expulsion. Image: dpa Keuter had come into focus due to a "t-Online" report according to which he employed his girlfriend in his Bundestag office. (archive picture) Image: dpa AfD throws out MPs - parliamentary deputy allowed to stay - Gallery AfD member of the Bundestag Jan Wenzel Schmidt has to leave the AfD parliamentary group in connection with the nepotism debate. (archive picture) Image: dpa The AfD parliamentary group leadership around Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla had requested Wenzel's expulsion. Image: dpa Keuter had come into focus due to a "t-Online" report according to which he employed his girlfriend in his Bundestag office. (archive picture) Image: dpa

The debate about nepotism in the AfD has had its first serious personal consequences: The German parliamentary group expels MP Jan Wenzel Schmidt. Another saves his position.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The German AfD parliamentary group has expelled MP Jan Wenzel Schmidt in connection with allegations of nepotism.

This was confirmed by a parliamentary group spokesperson to the AFP news agency on Tuesday.

The AfD is currently being criticized for employment relationships: in several federal states, cases have come to light in which family members of AfD politicians are employed at state expense in the parliamentary offices of other AfD politicians. Show more

The AfD parliamentary group in the German Bundestag has excluded its MP Jan Wenzel Schmidt in connection with the debate on nepotism. In doing so, the parliamentary group followed a corresponding motion by the group's leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla, as confirmed by a spokesperson. In an initial reaction, the MP concerned described the decision as wrong.

The deputy chairman of the parliamentary group, Stefan Keuter, who also came under criticism, can keep his job. The MPs voted in his favor.

AfD greift durch in der Verwandtenaffäre - und schließt den aus, dessen Brief den Skandal öffentlich gemacht hat, nämlich Jan Wenzel Schmidt. Sonst ändert sich nichts. Soll das andere Whistleblower in der Partei abschrecken? — Justus Bender (@JustusBender) March 3, 2026

With Schmidt's expulsion, the AfD parliamentary group has lost its second MP since the parliamentary elections in February a year ago and now has 150 MPs. Last May, Sieghard Knodel from Baden-Württemberg announced his resignation after the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution classified the AfD as a confirmed right-wing extremist party, which it is no longer allowed to do following a recent court ruling.

Schmidt got the nepotism affair rolling

Schmidt had started the debate about nepotism in the party. The background to this are internal disputes within the Saxony-Anhalt AfD. Schmidt, Secretary General of the AfD state association from 2022 to February 2025, and other executives had fallen out.

There were accusations that he had used his parliamentary mandate to establish private business relationships with China, for example. He was also accused of putting party members under pressure.

Schmidt, in turn, then directed accusations of nepotism at party colleagues and announced that he would provide evidence of this. In an interview with the "Nius" portal, he later spoke of a "community of prey". He said that mandates were being shuffled back and forth, employment was being arranged between them and money was being siphoned off.

AfD leadership sees damage to reputation

The AfD Saxony-Anhalt had already initiated expulsion proceedings against Schmidt, which the AfD national leadership joined. Such proceedings are heard by party arbitration courts. The proceedings against Schmidt are still ongoing. Now comes the expulsion from the parliamentary group. 98 MPs voted in favor, 14 against and 10 abstained, according to parliamentary group circles.

The MP had deeply damaged the parliamentary group with his public statements, said First Parliamentary Secretary Bernd Baumann before the decisive parliamentary group meeting. "He wanted to cause maximum damage, he wanted to take revenge because he is inferior in internal rivalries that exist in all parliamentary groups, in all parties, for offices, for prestige and so on."

Schmidt's interview with "Nius" in its entirety had "massively damaging reputational consequences" for the parliamentary group and its members, according to the parliamentary group leadership's motion to expel Schmidt. "The statements about alleged or actual internal processes do not belong on the media stage."

Schmidt: Remains politically connected to the party

Schmidt reacted with incomprehension: "I think the decision to expel me from the parliamentary group is wrong. The need for reform is not solved by declaring individuals to be the problem," he said. He had campaigned for structural improvements and an honest reappraisal. This debate is necessary and should not be personalized. "Regardless of the expulsion, I will continue to support the substantive goals of the AfD and work in the interests of our voters. I will remain politically connected to the party."

Keuter may stay - further personnel issues unresolved

By contrast, parliamentary group deputy Stefan Keuter, who according to a "t-online" report allegedly employed his girlfriend and also came under criticism, got off lightly. Under pressure from the parliamentary group leadership, he resigned from his post as head of personnel. However, he can keep his position as deputy leader of the parliamentary group, including the corresponding function allowances. At the parliamentary group meeting, he put forward a kind of vote of confidence, which he won with a clear majority, according to information from parliamentary group circles.

Members of the Bundestag are not allowed to employ family members, spouses or ex-partners at taxpayers' expense. According to explanations from the Bundestag administration, this also applies to so-called registered civil partnerships that were concluded before "marriage for all". Life partners in the sense of boyfriends or girlfriends are not meant.

Another personnel matter remains unresolved: the Lower Saxony regional group of the AfD parliamentary group had expelled MP Martina Uhr from its ranks for allegedly employing her boyfriend and his daughter, asked her to resign her seat and threatened to apply for her expulsion from the parliamentary group if she did not do so. However, no such request was submitted until the end. Uhr had denied in "Bild" that her colleague was her partner.