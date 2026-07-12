Arson attacks in a cable trench, chaos on the rail network, and a letter claiming responsibility: Following the suspected arson attack, train service between Düsseldorf and Cologne has resumed. Who is behind the attack?

Between Düsseldorf and Cologne After an attack on a railroad line, the trail leads to "Angry Birds"

Once again, a suspected arson attack has paralyzed a major rail line in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state. Numerous cables along the main line between Düsseldorf and Cologne were damaged by fires in cable trenches. There was also a fire on the embankment, which was extinguished by the fire department.

Security officials suspected an act of sabotage. A purported claim of responsibility appeared on the left-wing website indymedia.org. It was published under the name of the group “Kommando Angry Birds,” which has been linked to several attacks on rail lines in the past.

The State Security Division took over the investigation. The Cologne Public Prosecutor's Office and police announced that investigators currently believe the fire was set intentionally.

The closed rail line between Düsseldorf and Cologne was reopened to trains early Saturday evening. According to Deutsche Bahn, train service is once again running without restrictions. “The track has been fully repaired and train service is running smoothly,” a Deutsche Bahn spokesperson told the German Press Agency (dpa) on Sunday.

Reul: These people want chaos

“Acts like these are not protests, but deliberate sabotage,” said North Rhine-Westphalia Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) regarding the arson attack. Such acts disrupt the daily lives of many people and willfully accept “collateral damage.”

“These troublemakers claim they want to create a world where plants, animals, and people are better off. And then they carry out an arson attack, of all times, right when drought is rampant everywhere,” Reul said. “That alone shows: These people don’t want a better world. These people want chaos. They aim to replace politics with violence. We will not accept that.”

According to the letter, incendiary devices were placed in a cable shaft

In the alleged claim of responsibility, the group “Kommando Angry Birds” writes that it is responsible “for the sabotage of the railroad line north of Leverkusen.” Incendiary devices were reportedly placed in a large cable shaft at the northeast corner of the Wupper Bridge and in a narrower shaft. The group reportedly used timers and one liter of barbecue lighter fluid in each case.

The motive cited for the attack was a “mass extinction” caused by “technological escalation,” which must be stopped. It was stated that “the elimination of industrial technology is imperative.”

Security officials believe the letter is genuine, according to the German Press Agency. It is considered unlikely that a technical malfunction could have caused the embankment fire along the railroad track.

Police Are Looking for Witnesses

Following the fire in the cable trench near Leverkusen-Rheindorf, the criminal investigation department is seeking witnesses. According to initial findings, technicians noticed the fire on a railroad bridge spanning the Wupper River, near Solinger Strasse, on Friday morning and alerted the fire department. A spokesperson for the Cologne Police Department said in response to an inquiry that a second incendiary device had been found about 200 meters from the scene during repair work.

According to Deutsche Bahn, the embankment between Langenfeld and Leverkusen caught fire in two places on Friday morning. The fire department extinguished the fires, but the blaze caused damage to several signal cables, preventing trains from running on that section of the line.

The Cologne Police Department’s State Security Division had already taken over the investigation on Friday, as a political motive could not be ruled out. According to police, they are investigating whether the letter claiming responsibility is authentic. A spokesperson said that as part of this investigation, they are also examining whether there might be any connections to other crimes.

Several attacks by "Angry Birds"

About a year ago, the far-left extremist group “Kommando Angry Birds” also claimed responsibility for an attack on the main rail line between Düsseldorf and Duisburg. There, too, incendiary devices had been set off in July 2025. The important rail line was closed for days.

In early January of this year, the group also claimed responsibility for an attempted attack on a substation in Erkrath, near Düsseldorf. The attack failed.

A year ago, Interior Minister Reul had already warned about the “Angry Birds Commando.” “They’ve carried out multiple acts of sabotage in the Düsseldorf area in recent years,” he had said in early August 2025. For example, attacks on telecommunications towers in the town of Langenfeld/Erkrath and a tunnel fire on Highway 46 were attributed to the group. The investigations were being conducted with great effort but were not entirely straightforward because the group was not a tightly knit organization.