Following an explosion near the Syrian capital of Damascus, the government has revised its figures on the casualties. There were no fatalities, only injuries, the state news agency Sana reported, citing local authorities.

Syrian firefighters and rescue workers inspect damaged vehicles at the site of an explosion in the suburb of Jaramana. Photo: Abdulrahman Shaheen/AP/dpa

Politics After an explosion in Syria: Authorities report no fatalities after all

It was previously reported that two people had died in the explosion in a minibus.

It was reported that the discovery of severed limbs had initially raised suspicions that there had been fatalities. However, medical examinations revealed that they belonged to injured individuals who were already being treated in hospitals.

The explosion occurred on Thursday in Jaramana, near Damascus. According to Syrian state television, citing security sources, the explosion was caused by an explosive device placed on a bus. The government has not yet provided any information about the perpetrators.

Since the ouster of long-time President Bashar al-Assad in late 2024, similar incidents have occurred repeatedly in Syria. Jaramana is a town with a predominantly Druze population. Since the upheaval, there have been several outbreaks of violence against minorities in Syria, including the Druze.