Following an attack on a ship in the Red Sea, the Saudi-led military coalition carried out airstrikes on targets in Yemen.

It holds the Iran-backed Houthi militia responsible for the attack on the Saudi-flagged ship and accuses it of “maritime terrorism.”

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki stated on X that the targets were “legitimate military targets” of the Houthis in the Yemeni province of Hudaida, which were linked to the threat to shipping in the Red Sea. The military operation, which has since been completed, was proportionate and achieved its objectives. The port of Hudaida was not attacked.

Houthi Media: Telecommunications Company Targeted

Media outlets close to the Houthis had previously reported airstrikes in the port city of Hudaida. The reports stated that facilities belonging to the state-owned telecommunications company in Hudaida, as well as Kamaran Island, had been hit. Other reports also mentioned attacks on the port.

Residents told the German Press Agency about several airstrikes and explosions in the area around the port. Flames and thick clouds of smoke were seen rising above the area. A TV station with ties to the Houthis described the attacks as “Saudi Arabian aggression.”

Attack on a Ship in the Red Sea

Earlier, there had been another attack on a ship flying the Saudi Arabian flag in the Red Sea. The hull of the “NCC Masa” was slightly damaged, the Saudi Arabian state news agency SPA reported, citing a source in the transportation authority. On Wednesday night, the Saudi Arabian oil tanker “Encelia” had already been attacked, causing a fire to break out on board. The Shiite Houthis claimed responsibility for two attacks on oil tankers belonging to the Sunni kingdom.

The conflict between the Houthis and the regional power had recently escalated once again. On Monday, the militia announced a “blockade” against Saudi Arabian ships—about a week after a new confrontation with the neighboring kingdom, with which the militia has been at war in Yemen for more than ten years. It was stated that a “ban on shipping” would take effect immediately for Saudi Arabia. The Houthis did not initially comment on the latest attack.

In Yemen, the militia primarily controls the north and large parts of the western coast along the Red Sea. From there, they can use their missiles, drones, and cruise missiles to attack ships in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which, together with the Strait of Hormuz, is one of the world’s most important sea lanes.

Trump's Threat to the Houthi Militia

U.S. President Donald Trump had already threatened the Houthis and their ally Iran on Thursday with retaliation should the militia attack ships again. “If they do this again, the U.S. will hold Iran accountable, as the Houthis are acting as Iran’s proxies,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform. He announced “severe military penalties against Iran and, of course, against the Houthis themselves.”

The Houthis had effectively overrun the impoverished country on the Arabian Peninsula in 2014 and plunged it into a civil war. Saudi Arabia supports the Yemeni government, while the Houthis receive aid from Iran. A ceasefire took effect in the conflict in 2022, though minor skirmishes continue.