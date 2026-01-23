Following the terrorist attack on the outskirts of Christopher Street Day (CSD) in Berlin, investigators found a video in which the suspected perpetrator, Abdul B., claimed responsibility on his cell phone.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office—Germany's highest prosecuting authority—confirmed a report to that effect in *Bild*. Among other things, the video reportedly contains an oath of allegiance to the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS).

It remained unclear at first whether the person in the video was definitely Abdul B. According to information from *Der Spiegel*, the man in the video is veiled, but he is believed to be Abdul B. According to *Bild*, the video was recorded on July 25—the day of the attack.

The CSD in Berlin was called off on Saturday after a car plowed into a crowd on the outskirts of the large-scale event. One woman was killed, and 31 other people were injured. According to police, the driver got out of the car and fled. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the driver is also suspected of attacking passersby with a machete.

Federal Prosecutor's Office Launches Investigation

On Sunday evening, the suspected perpetrator, Abdul B., was killed. During a police operation at an allotment garden complex in Berlin-Spandau, the 21-year-old reportedly ran toward the officers with a stabbing weapon. The Berlin SWAT team fired at him. According to police, he died at the scene despite immediate resuscitation efforts by the Berlin Fire Department.

On Sunday evening, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office took over the investigation into the suspected terrorist attack. As Germany’s highest prosecuting authority, it is responsible, among other things, for cases of Islamist-motivated terrorism. Following the death of the main suspect, the investigation may now focus on possible accomplices or supporters.