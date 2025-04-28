It was supposed to be a happy street party - but then a car drove into the crowd. At least eleven people die. The public prosecutor's office brings charges against the suspect.

After his fatal drive into a crowd of people in the Canadian city of Vancouver, the suspect must answer for multiple murders. One day after the incident, the public prosecutor's office in the province of British Columbia charged the 30-year-old man with eight counts of second-degree murder - an intermediate level between murder and manslaughter, according to the Vancouver police. The man is still in custody. Further charges are reportedly expected. The police are not assuming a terrorist attack.

The man from Vancouver drove a car into the crowd at the city's Filipino community street festival on Saturday evening (local time) - shortly before the general election today - killing at least eleven people. More than two dozen people were also injured, some seriously. The youngest victim so far was a five-year-old child, the oldest 65 years old, the police said.

The man, who was reportedly alone in the car, was arrested at the scene after being detained by bystanders. Both the police and mental health facilities in the city had dealt with him several times in the past.

A Vancouver police forensics officer at the scene. (April 27, 2025) Image: Keystone/Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP

Death toll may rise

Steve Rai from the Vancouver police said that not all victims had been identified so far. The death toll could rise in the coming days and weeks. "This is the darkest day in the history of our city." Pictures from the scene showed a swath of devastation. The flags of municipal buildings in the metropolis were flown at half-mast by order of the city council.

Interim Chief Steve Rai: "This is the darkest day in our city's history." pic.twitter.com/P4nZ1AH5ZV — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 27, 2025

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said that the security concept of the Canadian metropolis should be fundamentally reviewed. Among other things, "barriers, traffic safety and security checks" should be scrutinized.

In his opinion, the security concept for the street festival was appropriate, said interim police chief Rai. It had always been a family-friendly event and there had been no indications or threats this time either that would have suggested otherwise. "We don't want to put people in a cage at every event in Vancouver."

Canadian politicians ahead of election in Vancouver

A new parliament is being elected in Canada today. Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is running for the Liberal Party, wanted to come to Vancouver on Sunday evening (local time). Both he and his Conservative opponent Pierre Poilievre had previously expressed their shock at the crime and offered their condolences to the victims' families.

The leading candidate of the smaller New Democratic Party, Jagmeet Singh, announced his intention to attend a memorial service in Vancouver. According to his own statements, he had left the street party only minutes before the bloodbath.