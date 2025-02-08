Deputy WHO chief Mike Ryan has welcomed the rapid start of a first vaccine trial for the Sudan variant of the Ebola virus in Uganda. (archive picture) Keystone

The World Health Organization (WHO) has welcomed the start of a first vaccine trial for the Sudan variant of the Ebola virus in Uganda. The rapid start of the study is "a real step forward", said Deputy WHO Chief Mike Ryan to the AFP news agency.

In Ryan's view, there is "a real chance that this vaccine will be very effective". Another success is that the virus "was sequenced in less than 24 hours by the central public health laboratories here in Uganda". This was quickly made public. "I've never seen the sequencing of a virus done so quickly," Ryan said.

The vaccine trial for the Sudan variant of the Ebola virus began on Monday. According to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the trial was initiated "at record speed". The first 2160 doses of the vaccine have already arrived in the Ugandan capital Kampala, the WHO announced.

32-year-old nurse dies

The Ministry of Health in Uganda reported an Ebola outbreak in Kampala last Thursday. According to the report, a 32-year-old nurse died.

The WHO stated that it had supported the Ugandan health authorities in preparing the study after the outbreak became known. According to the study, people who have come into contact with people who are known to be infected are to be vaccinated.

There is still no officially approved vaccine for the Sudan variant of the Ebola virus. However, three vaccine candidates were developed following an Ebola outbreak in Uganda in 2022 that killed 55 people.

Ebola patients suffer from fever, muscle pain, diarrhea, internal bleeding and ultimately organ failure. Transmission occurs through direct contact with the body fluids of an infected person. More than 11,000 people died from the virus during an Ebola epidemic in West Africa between 2013 and 2016.