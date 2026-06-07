Following a fire alarm in the tower at Munich Airport, flight operations are slowly resuming. A spokesperson for the airport company said this on Sunday evening. The airport's website stated that there could still be delays and restrictions.

The airport had previously announced that operations had been temporarily suspended. "The tower at Munich Airport was evacuated at 8:33 p.m. due to the smell of burning," it said on the website. "German air traffic control has stopped flight operations until further notice." Around two hours later, however, there were already individual take-offs again.

The airport spokesperson said that it was not yet clear how many flights were affected in total. Although Sunday was the last day of the Bavarian school Whitsun vacations, the main travel traffic was already over at this time. The display boards at the airport still showed many delayed flights in the evening.

The cause of the burning smell was not yet known. The spokesman said that the air traffic controllers had detected the smell of burning at the tower, but no fire or smoke had been seen at first. The fire department is looking for the cause.