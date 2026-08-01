Following reports of cyberattacks on water supply systems in the U.S. state of Minnesota, similar disruptions have also come to light in Michigan. “We have received a few reports from municipalities in Michigan indicating activity consistent with the descriptions provided by federal authorities,” a spokesperson for the state’s Department of the Environment told the German Press Agency.

He emphasized that all systems continued to operate safely and that the “problems” experienced by local operators had been resolved. “There are no known effects that pose a threat to public health,” the statement continued.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had previously reported that a number of U.S. states had contacted the agency. “Since July 27, 2026, water and wastewater utilities in at least seven states have reported incidents to the FBI, some of which led to disruptions in water service,” the statement said. Unidentified individuals had gained remote access to internet-enabled devices and changed IP addresses and passwords. The FBI did not specify whether Iran was behind the attacks.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) warned of cyberattacks carried out by individuals linked to Iran. These attacks targeted government services and facilities, water and wastewater systems, and the energy sector.

Trump tends to blame Democratic incompetence

According to media reports, similar attacks on dozens of water supply systems also occurred this week in the state of Minnesota. As a result, at least one system was briefly taken offline. Experts suspect Iranian hackers were behind the attacks. The *Washington Post* reported that intelligence agencies believed this to be the case, while the *New York Times* cited investigators.

Both newspapers cited U.S. officials as their sources and noted that the findings were not yet final. U.S. President Donald Trump, on the other hand, suspected not Iran but Democratic Governor Tim Walz—whom he considers incompetent—was behind it.