At the end of August, the Bucher family will close their bakery in Flühli LU - ending a family tradition that has lasted over 200 years (symbolic image) KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler

An era is coming to an end in Flühli LU: the "Zum Poscht-Beck" bakery is closing at the end of August after seven generations. Higher costs, changing shopping habits and competition from discounters made the business unprofitable.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Zum Poscht-Beck" bakery in Flühli LU is closing at the end of August after more than 200 years and seven generations of family tradition.

The reasons are rising costs, changing shopping habits and competition from discounters.

The family is moving away and selling the historic building. Show more

After more than two centuries of family tradition, the "Zum Poscht-Beck" bakery in Flühli LU is closing its doors at the end of August, as reported by the "Luzerner Zeitung " newspaper. The Bucher family, originally from the Black Forest, had been running the business since 1809 - since 1998 in the seventh generation through Catherine and Martin Bucher. Despite loyal regular customers, rising energy and raw material prices and the trend towards cheaper suppliers made the business unprofitable.

"We tried everything, but it no longer worked out," says Catherine Bucher. Hotels and restaurants that were supplied also had to reorganize. The "Poscht summits", for which large orders are still coming in for freezing, were particularly popular.

From October, Martin Bucher will be working at the Meyer bakery in Hitzkirch and would like to continue baking the specialty there, if possible. Catherine Bucher is moving into the commercial sector. The family moves away from Flühli and sells the historic building - with the end of a long tradition, but also with the hope of less pressure and more peace and quiet.

