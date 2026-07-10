Following a scandal involving deaths in a military unit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a reform of the special forces. “There are many questions and problems that need to be resolved, especially when it comes to dealing with the troops,” the president said in a video address. In addition to criminal investigations, there will also be changes at the top of the assault troops.

In June, a media report caused a stir after more than two dozen recruits in the “Skelja” assault regiment died during their basic military training within a span of six months. According to the report, they were beaten, humiliated, and otherwise mistreated. Such practices are reportedly widespread in other units as well, particularly with regard to those who were forcibly recruited.

Ukraine has been fighting off a Russian invasion for more than four years.