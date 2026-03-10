Local residents lay flowers at a memorial for the victims of the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. IMAGO/ZUMA Press/Christinne Muschi

Before a school massacre in Canada, the alleged perpetrator is said to have shared her violent fantasies with ChatGPT. Internal investigators had seen indications of danger - but the police were not informed.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you A family is suing OpenAI for allegedly ignoring warnings about a school massacre in Canada.

The plaintiffs accuse the company of failing to pass on information from ChatGPT logs to the police.

OpenAI announces stricter reporting procedures and closer cooperation with authorities. Show more

The family of a girl who was seriously injured in a school massacre in Canada is suing ChatGPT manufacturer OpenAI, according to the BBC. They accuse the company of recognizing indications of planned violence but not informing the authorities.

Twelve-year-old Maya Gebala was shot several times during the attack in Tumbler Ridge on February 10 and suffered life-threatening injuries to her head and neck. She is still being treated in hospital. Eight people, including five children, died in the attack, one of the deadliest school massacres in Canadian history.

The civil lawsuit filed by Gebala's mother, Cia Edmonds, alleges that the alleged perpetrator, Jesse Van Rootselaar, set up an account on ChatGPT before her 18th birthday - something users can do with parental consent. However, no age verification had apparently taken place on the website.

Rootselaar had spoken to the ChatGPT chatbot about violent scenarios months before the attack. According to the complaint, she repeatedly described plans for attacks with weapons to the system. The teenager considered the chatbot to be "trustworthy".

Account was blocked but not reported to the police

An account linked to the suspect was blocked by OpenAI in June 2025. Internal auditors had classified the conversations as a possible indication of "imminent danger" and recommended informing law enforcement authorities. Instead, the account was merely deactivated without alerting the police, according to the plaintiffs.

OpenAI had previously stated that the content did not indicate a credible or imminent attack according to the criteria at the time. The suspect was later able to open a second account and continue to discuss violent scenarios there, BBC reports.

The plaintiffs accuse the company of ignoring concrete evidence of long-term planning for a mass attack. Had the police been informed, the attack could possibly have been prevented, the family argues.

OpenAI described the events as an "unbelievable tragedy". The company said it was working to tighten security mechanisms and improve cooperation with the authorities.

OpenAI promises improvement, but offers nothing concrete

At the beginning of March, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met virtually with Canada's AI Minister Evan Solomon and the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby. Altman announced that the protocols for reporting potentially dangerous interactions to the police would be tightened.

According to an open letter, OpenAI has now involved mental health experts in the assessment of risky cases and relaxed the criteria for referral to authorities. Under the new guidelines, the suspects' original ChatGPT account would have been reported, the company explained.

Canadian AI Minister Solomon welcomed the announced changes, but called for more clarity. Although the government had registered the company's willingness to improve, he said, there was no concrete plan for implementation to date.