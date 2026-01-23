After the heat at the start of the week, temperatures in Switzerland will remain summery, but they will drop slightly starting Wednesday. At the same time, the risk of thunderstorms will increase, especially in the mountains and, at times, in the lowlands as well.

Here's what it's all about After the heat wave, with temperatures around 35 degrees, temperatures will drop slightly starting Wednesday, but it will remain summery and warm through the end of the week.

On Tuesday, the risk of thunderstorms will increase, with some severe thunderstorms and gusty winds, especially in the mountains and later also in the Swiss Plateau.

In the lowlands, conditions will remain mostly sunny and dry overall, so the drought is unlikely to ease for the time being. Summary created with

It's going to get a little cooler again: After highs of around 35 degrees at the start of the week, temperatures will drop slightly starting Wednesday, according to "MeteoNews." Nevertheless, it will remain summery and warm through the end of the week.

It will remain hot on Tuesday as well, and the risk of thunderstorms will increase. Especially in the morning, it will still be mostly sunny in German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino; in the afternoon, cumulus clouds will increasingly form over the mountains, followed later by showers and thunderstorm cells. By evening, the likelihood of thunderstorms will increase significantly in the Swiss Plateau as well. Some of these thunderstorms may be severe and accompanied by gusty winds.

On Wednesday, the upper-level flow will shift to the southwest. According to “MeteoNews,” this will keep conditions warm—and, especially in the Alps, somewhat more humid—though temperatures will be slightly lower than in previous days. In the lowlands, it will be mostly sunny and dry, while showers and thunderstorms are possible in the Alps in the afternoon.

Temperatures Back Below 30 Degrees

On Thursday, it will be partly to mostly sunny in the lowlands, with highs just under 30 degrees and only isolated showers or thunderstorms. In the Alps, however, the weather will be more variable: Many thunderstorms, some of them severe, are expected there in the afternoon.

On Friday, the weather will calm down a bit. It will be quite sunny in the lowlands, with temperatures ranging from 25 to 28 degrees, making it slightly less hot, while showers and thunderstorms will be largely confined to the mountains.

Despite isolated thunderstorms, the week will bring only a small amount of precipitation overall in the lowlands. The drought is therefore unlikely to ease significantly for the time being. Although more rain is expected in the Alps as well, a lasting improvement in the situation is not in sight there either.