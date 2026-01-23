A man is said to have shot and killed six people; he then died in prison. How could this have happened? Initial findings on a fatal decision made in prison.

Following the shooting in Stade, Lower Saxony, that left six people dead, the suspect was under special surveillance in prison—but only until the day before his death. This was announced by a spokesperson for the Lower Saxony Ministry of Justice. The restrictions had been gradually eased, and in the end, a psychologist determined that there was no longer a risk of self-harm.

An employee at the correctional facility in Bremervörde, Lower Saxony, found the suspected shooter lifeless in his solitary confinement cell on Tuesday morning. An emergency medical technician determined that the prisoner had died of strangulation. According to reports, investigators believe it was a suicide; there are no indications of a crime.

How Prison Conditions Were Gradually Eased

According to the Ministry of Justice, the suspect was taken into pretrial detention at the Bremervörde Correctional Facility (JVA) on June 30. On the same day, a so-called intake interview was conducted in accordance with standard procedure. The purpose of this interview, conducted using a form, is, among other things, to determine whether the inmate might harm himself.

Such a risk existed in this case, said the ministry spokesperson. The 45-year-old was therefore placed in a cell under video surveillance. “The prisoner had to be kept under constant surveillance around the clock.” After a week, the measures were eased for the first time, and the suspect was then moved to a cell equipped with a camera and a television.

Intermittent Monitoring

According to the ministry, the restrictions were further eased on July 9. Based on a psychologist’s report, the prisoner was only subject to appropriate supervision in the evenings and at night; otherwise, he participated in the prison’s regular daily routine. “This means that, from that point on, contact with fellow inmates was possible,” said the spokesperson.

According to the ministry, prison staff were initially required to personally verify every 30 minutes—and later every two hours—that the man was physically well.

On July 13, the restrictions were adjusted again based on a psychological assessment, as the ministry further explained. Nighttime surveillance by camera had been discontinued; instead, only regular in-person checks were conducted both during the day and at night.

Restrictions Lifted One Day Before Death

According to a prison report, the measures were completely discontinued just one day before the 45-year-old’s death, on the advice of the psychologist. The report states: “There are no documented indications of a health risk or a risk of self-harm or even suicide.”

The ministry spokesperson could not say to what extent the suspect himself had been informed of the end of the special conditions. The only thing that is certain is that the last check took place around 8 p.m. on Monday evening, and by the next morning, the man’s body was already cold.

The ministry spokesperson emphasized that all measures were taken in accordance with Lower Saxony’s Correctional System Act. According to preliminary findings, there is no evidence of any errors on the part of the correctional facility or the psychologist. However, the internal investigations have not yet been completed. “The review of the events is in full swing.” In this context, the ministry is also examining whether the state-wide regulations need to be amended.

What Death Means for the Bereaved

The ministry spokesperson expressed his condolences to the victims’ families. “We are, of course, aware of what this means, especially for the victims’ loved ones.” With the death of the alleged shooter, they have been deprived of the opportunity to come to terms with what happened, both emotionally and, presumably, in court.

The man is alleged to have killed six people at a mother-and-child facility in late June, including three employees each from the Hanover Youth Welfare Office and the facility in Stade. The motive is said to have been a custody dispute over the alleged shooter’s daughter, who was three months old at the time of the incident.

The public prosecutor's office closed the murder investigation; in Germany, it is not possible to bring charges against a deceased person. However, according to their own statements, officials are continuing to investigate the suspect's partner and the driver of the getaway car. They are also attempting to reconstruct the sequence of events and the circumstances surrounding the crime.