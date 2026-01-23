On New Year's Eve 2024–25, a ball bomb exploded between his legs. The boy, who was seven years old at the time, was seriously injured. Charges have now been filed against the alleged perpetrator.

On New Year’s Day 2025, a seven-year-old boy in Berlin was seriously injured by a ball bomb—and now the public prosecutor’s office has filed charges. The alleged perpetrator, now 19 years old, is charged with causing an explosion, negligent bodily injury, and a violation of the Explosives Act, the Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office announced.

The child had been watching the fireworks with his family on New Year’s Eve 2024–25 when a ball bomb exploded right in front of him. Ball bombs are fireworks with extreme explosive power. The little boy nearly died from the force of the explosion. “He had the most severe injuries of the kind usually seen only in workplace accidents—such as those caused by major gas explosions—or in war zones,” said Martina Hüging, a pediatric surgeon at Charité who was part of the medical team treating him, a year later.

Two unknown accomplices

According to a press release from the public prosecutor’s office, the defendant—who was 17 at the time—is alleged to have, together with an unidentified accomplice, placed the ball bomb in a launch tube and detonated it shortly after midnight at Emstaler Platz in Berlin-Tegel. However, the launch tube, which had originally been standing upright, tipped over, causing the explosive device to fly horizontally across the square. The ball bomb detonated between the child’s legs. Another accomplice, also unidentified, is alleged to have filmed the incident.

Still suffering from physical and psychological impairments

The explosion also caused a canopy to collapse, leaving twelve people with injuries, some of which were life-threatening. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the victims suffered serious injuries. Some of them continue to experience physical and psychological effects and are currently receiving medical treatment.

The defendant was 17 years old at the time of the offense, which is why the Juvenile Division will decide whether to initiate formal proceedings and allow the case to proceed to trial. The hearing before the Juvenile Division is not open to the public. The man faces a prison sentence.