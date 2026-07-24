The victim suffered burns and stab wounds. Doctors are fighting to save the woman's life. Authorities are investigating. A judge is expected to decide whether to order her to be held in pretrial detention.

Following the life-threatening attack on a woman at her workplace in a Stuttgart shopping center, the suspect is scheduled to appear before a magistrate today. The magistrate is then expected to decide whether the 54-year-old German man will be remanded in custody. The police and the district attorney’s office have not yet commented on the specific charges.

Taken to the hospital with stab and burn injuries

The man is alleged to have attacked the 47-year-old woman with a knife and set her on fire on Thursday shortly after the shopping center opened. According to reports, she works at a store there. The motive for the attack was initially unclear. “According to initial investigations, the man and the woman are believed to have been in a personal relationship,” the authorities stated.

The woman was taken to a hospital with stab wounds and burns, where she underwent surgery, according to a police spokesperson. The suspect initially fled the scene after the incident. Law enforcement officers arrested him about two hours later in the Heumaden neighborhood of Stuttgart.

The shopping center is open again

The shopping mall is located on Mailänder Platz in the Europaviertel, just a few minutes’ walk from the main train station in the capital of Baden-Württemberg. The shopping center, which covers approximately 43,000 square meters, is home to about 200 stores, restaurants, and service providers.

After the incident, the area had been cleared and partially cordoned off. However, once the police had completed their operation, business resumed as usual.