Against the backdrop of the recent escalation in the war with Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with particularly harsh retaliation. “Every time Iran kills an American soldier, it will pay for that death many times over!” he wrote on his platform, Truth Social. Among other things, he said he had instructed U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine accordingly—though the president left open exactly what the U.S. military is supposed to do on Trump’s orders.

Over the weekend, the U.S. military announced the deaths of three more U.S. soldiers following Iranian shelling—the first such announcement since the early days of the Iran War. According to the announcement, two of them were killed on Friday during an operation in Jordan while U.S. forces and allies were defending themselves against Iranian missile and drone attacks. A third soldier was killed during a “controlled” detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian disposable drone. The officially reported number of military personnel killed in the Iran War has thus risen to 17.

Most recently, the U.S. military had attacked targets in the Islamic Republic for the ninth consecutive night. Tehran reported explosions in several parts of the country and once again responded with retaliatory strikes against Bahrain and Kuwait.