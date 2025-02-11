An ICE train rams into a heavily laden articulated lorry in Hamburg. One train passenger is fatally injured. Rescue workers now have to remove debris and get the long train off the tracks.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A serious train accident has occurred on the outskirts of Hamburg.

An ICE train collided at high speed with a semi-trailer truck at a level crossing.

One passenger was so seriously injured that he died shortly afterwards. In addition, 25 people were injured.

The ICE train was on its way from Hamburg to Munich. Show more

After the train accident with one dead and 25 injured in the south of Hamburg, the clean-up work continues. Hours after the collision, the train was successfully towed away. According to a Deutsche Bahn spokesperson, one of the affected tracks in the south of the city has been open to traffic again since the early morning. Nevertheless, passengers should check whether their trains are running as scheduled.

In the train accident in the Harburg district on Tuesday evening, 25 people were injured and one died. The ICE train collided with a heavily laden truck. The driver of the articulated lorry was initially taken into police custody.

According to the Federal Police, the ICE, which was badly damaged after a collision with a heavily loaded articulated truck, is no longer roadworthy and can only be removed later. The truck driver was taken into police custody for questioning.

Cause of the accident still unclear

The cause of the collision at the half-barred level crossing with traffic lights in the Rönneburg district is still being investigated.

The ICE train with 291 passengers was traveling at high speed at the time of the accident in the early afternoon and hit the truck with such force that the windows were shattered, especially in the front cars, as an eyewitness told the German Press Agency. The heavy railroad tracks on the loading area of the semitrailer were scattered over the scene of the accident, which is not far from the state border with Lower Saxony.

Passengers have to stay on the train for hours

According to the federal police, the victim was a 55-year-old train passenger. Rescue workers were still trying to resuscitate him, said a fire department spokesman. According to the Federal Police, six passengers on the ICE were treated for moderate injuries and 19 were slightly injured. Some of the passengers had to remain on the train for hours after the accident before they were finally taken to Hamburg-Harburg by bus.

The Hamburg fire department was deployed with around 80 firefighters, while the federal police had 70 officers on site. The railroad also sent several emergency management staff to the scene of the accident.

Load of the truck spread along the track

The sudden emergency braking of the ICE was immediately followed by the hard collision, said the woman, who had also acted as first aider to an injured person. There was no panic among the passengers.

Hamburg's Senator of the Interior thanks emergency services

According to a report in the "Bild" newspaper, TV comedian Bernhrad Hoëcker was also on the ill-fated train. "Yes, he was on the train. But he is physically fine," his management confirmed to the paper.

Following the accident not far from the state border with Lower Saxony, Hamburg's Senator of the Interior Andy Grote (SPD) thanked the police and fire department from Hamburg and the surrounding area, "who handled this difficult operation in a highly professional manner and ensured that the injured were treated quickly". His thoughts were with the relatives of the deceased and the other injured, whom he wished a speedy and full recovery.