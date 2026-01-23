While U.S. President Donald Trump has issued Iran a new ultimatum for talks to resolve the conflict, another merchant ship has been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. Off the coast of Oman, an “unknown projectile” struck the freighter, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

U.S. President Donald Trump signs the executive order establishing the Commission on Military Spouses in the Oval Office of the White House during a meeting on military families. Photo: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa/File photo

According to Trump, the ongoing talks are focused on fully reopening the strait by this Tuesday. That would restore the situation that existed before the war. However, Tehran has repeatedly rejected a return to the prewar status quo. Trump described diplomatic talks with Iran as a “last chance.”

Given the stalemate in the Iran conflict, the U.S. president is thus ramping up the next round of threats. “This is their last chance to sign a good agreement,” he said, referring to Iran. In the past, the U.S. government has repeatedly issued threats but has not always followed through on them. The actual status of negotiations between the two parties is unclear.

Trump: Largest attack “since World War II” called off for now

On Sunday (local time), Trump announced that new talks would take place on Monday. According to his account, he called off what he described as the U.S. military’s “largest attack since World War II” for the time being in order to give new negotiations with Iran a chance.

However, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghai initially provided information only on his country’s bilateral negotiations with Oman regarding a joint provisional shipping corridor in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump subsequently accused Iran of dishonesty on Truth Social.

No information yet on damage or injuries on the freighter

According to British authorities, the latest attack on the merchant ship took place about 37 kilometers northeast of the Omani town of Al Khasab. The authorities did not initially provide any details regarding possible damage or injuries on the freighter. In the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran’s armed forces have repeatedly attacked ships since the start of the Iran war in late February.

As a result of the war, shipping through the strait—which is vital for oil and gas exports—had virtually ground to a halt, driving up prices on energy markets worldwide. The U.S. therefore came under pressure. According to Trump, following talks on opening the Strait of Hormuz, the second phase will focus on the “denuclearization” of Iran—a process he acknowledged would take longer.

A protracted war?

On February 28, the United States, together with Israel, began attacking Iran. In response, Iran attacked U.S. allies in the Persian Gulf and the surrounding region.

Trump consistently emphasizes that Iran must never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon. According to Trump’s initial statements, the conflict was supposed to last only a few weeks. It has now been about five months. Critics accuse him of having miscalculated and warn of a protracted war.

Trump’s poll numbers are low at home. Domestic pressure on the president is also mounting due to the upcoming midterm elections for the U.S. Congress on November 3. The Republicans are looking to defend their slim majorities in the Senate and the House of Representatives.