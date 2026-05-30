When it comes to weight loss injections, there has been a lot of talk about weight loss - less about what happens afterwards, especially aesthetically. IMAGO/Zoonar II

The term "Ozempic Face" is quickly associated with Ozempic. But does the slimming injection automatically lead to sagging facial areas? Dr. Kelly Vasileiadou explains what is really behind the phenomenon in an interview with blue News.

Marjorie Kublun

No time? blue News summarizes for you With regard to the drug Ozempic, there has been a lot of talk about weight loss and less about what happens - especially aesthetically - afterwards.

A cosmetic surgeon explained to blue News what she observed after the Ozempic boom.

She hardly sees any so-called "Ozempic faces" in Switzerland today. Show more

Have classic liposuction procedures actually decreased in your practice since the Ozempic and Wegovy boom?

Yes, we are actually seeing a shift in certain cases. In my view, however, this is a positive development. Liposuction is not intended to treat severe obesity, but is more suitable for people of normal weight with localized fat deposits.

What has changed?

In the past, many patients who were overweight came directly to us with a request for liposuction. Today, many achieve their desired weight with medication such as Wegovy. If still necessary afterwards, smaller problem areas can be treated in a targeted manner. This results in more harmonious and natural body contouring results overall.

What new aesthetic issues have you observed since the increasing use of slimming injections?

We are seeing new patient profiles. Today, we see more patients who suffer from excess or sagging skin after losing a lot of weight - both on the body and sometimes on the face. As a result, the focus is now less on major liposuction and more on skin tightening, skin quality and minor corrections.

Does treatment with Semaglutide automatically mean sagging skin?

No, not automatically. It depends a lot on genetics, age, skin quality and how quickly someone loses weight. Some people lose 15 kilos and don't need any tightening. Others develop excess skin even after minor changes. However, slow and controlled weight loss definitely helps to reduce such problems.

The term "Ozempic Face" has been circulating widely on social media for some time. Has this phenomenon actually arrived in your practice?

Dr. Kelly Vasileiadou by Photografion Dr. Kelly Vasileiadou is a surgeon and founder of the Dr. Kelly® Clinic in Zug. The clinic combines plastic surgery, aesthetic medicine and modern anti-aging, longevity and regenerative treatment concepts with a holistic medical approach. A particular focus of the clinic is on natural regeneration, hormone therapy and medically supervised weight management. As part of a structured weight management program, the medical team at the Dr. Kelly® Clinic closely accompanies patients on their way to healthy and long-term weight reduction. The clinic's philosophy is to take a holistic approach to health, well-being and aesthetics - with natural results and a long-term focus rather than short-term trends.

Yes, especially at the beginning, when these medications were the new focus, we sometimes saw patients with very rapid weight loss. This could lead to more pronounced changes in the face. The fat under the skin supports the face. If this fat suddenly disappears, the face appears sunken, tired and older. However, it is important to note that in Switzerland Wegovy is mainly used for weight loss, not Ozempic directly. However, both are based on semaglutide.

In some cases, we had to rebuild the lost volume in some patients with hyaluronic acid, autologous fat or special biostimulants. With the new weight loss protocols, we see such extreme changes much less frequently.

Why does weight loss often cause dark circles under the eyes?

The fact that you lose fat under the skin when you lose weight, especially in the face, means that the skin becomes thinner and loses its natural support. Vessels under the eyes become more visible, which is why dark circles are more noticeable. Overall, this often makes the face look tired or older.

Is it difficult to rebuild lost volume in the face?

Yes, it can be a major challenge. Some patients opt for hyaluronic acid because it can restore volume relatively quickly. However, this can be expensive in the long term. Others choose autologous fat treatments or biostimulants, which are often more sustainable. Depending on the initial situation, it sometimes takes patience and an individualized treatment approach.

Are there cases where only surgery can help after severe weight loss?

Yes, absolutely. We used to see severe excess skin, especially in cases of very rapid weight loss - similar to patients who have undergone bariatric surgery such as gastric bypass.

What side effects do you still see today?

Possible side effects such as nausea, fatigue or digestive problems can occur. This is precisely why close medical support is so important. In our weight management program, we work with regular follow-ups, several contacts per month, individual dose adjustment and continuous support to ensure that weight reduction is controlled, healthy and sustainable.

Many people now associate Ozempic with Hollywood, social media and beauty ideals. How do you see this development?

Social media has made the topic extremely visible. There are positive aspects to this, because obesity and weight problems are now addressed more openly.

But?

At the same time, unrealistic expectations often arise. Many people believe that they can achieve perfect results within a few weeks - without exercising or changing their diet. It is therefore important to understand that successful results usually require medical support, time and a long-term approach.

What role do modern lifestyles play in weight problems?

A major role. Many people are under enormous pressure at work, travel constantly or have little time for regular exercise and a healthy diet. This often affects managers, for example, or people with very intensive working days. Of course you should try to live a healthy life. But you also have to remain realistic and understand that modern life realities set limits.

What would you say to people who are considering such medication primarily for aesthetic reasons?

It is important that such treatments are carried out in a serious and medically supervised manner. Unfortunately, there are now many providers without sufficient experience. Some even order the medication online from abroad.

Do you advise against this?

I think that's problematic. Safe treatment requires regular checks, adjusted dosages and close supervision. Semaglutide is a very good medical tool - if it is properly supervised.

What "red flags" do you recognize in patients?

If someone has unrealistic expectations or is chasing an extreme ideal of beauty, we clearly say no. You can tell relatively quickly whether a wish is realistic and healthy or not.

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