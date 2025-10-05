In Zurich, an annual city public transport pass is to cost just CHF 365 in future. Other cities are also looking into discounts. sda

Several Swiss cities are currently examining discounts on public transport. In some, such as Geneva, they have already been implemented recently. An overview.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In several Swiss cities and cantons, cheaper or free public transport travelcards for young people and certain population groups are being discussed or have already been implemented, including Lucerne, Bern, Zurich, Geneva and Ticino.

Geneva is particularly advanced, where everyone under the age of 24 has been able to travel for free on public transport since January 2025, which has led to a sharp increase in users.

The political initiatives show a nationwide trend towards more affordable public transport, although implementation varies greatly from region to region. Show more

Inspired by the vote in Zurich on September 28, the Greens/Young Greens parliamentary group in Lucerne submitted a proposal to the city council this week. They say that a discounted public transport season ticket would be financially viable for the city. The city council should therefore "swiftly" introduce a public transport season ticket for all Lucerne residents at a price of CHF 365 instead of the current CHF 747.

Last year, the Basel-Stadt Grand Council decided that cantonal employees should receive a CHF 300 discount on the "U-Abo". This applies to the entire Northwestern Switzerland fare network, which also includes the canton of Basel-Landschaft as well as parts of Solothurn, Aargau and the German and French border regions.

Meanwhile, a popular initiative submitted on September 1 by several young parties in the canton of Basel-Landschaft is pending. They are demanding that Basel-Landschaft passengers under 25 pay the same as in the neighboring canton of Basel-Stadt. Since April 2024, young passengers in the city canton have been paying CHF 365 per year, compared to CHF 542 in the Basel region.

Bern city government examines concessions

At the request of the left-wing parliamentary majority, the city government of Bern is also currently examining a discount on travelcards for children and young people. Young adults under the age of 26 already travel at a reduced rate. In the cantonal parliament, on the other hand, several initiatives with similar demands were rejected.

Free public transport for all has also been an issue in city politics in recent years; a popular initiative was ultimately declared invalid by the city government and the administrative court. It was not compatible with the Federal Constitution.

In Zurich, the SP is considering initiatives at cantonal level for free public transport, especially for young people and children, as SP co-chairwoman Sibylle Marti said on request.

There are also efforts in Ticino to give young people a cheaper travelcard. At the beginning of the month, the Associazione traffico e ambiente (ATA) submitted over 5,600 signatures to the State Chancellery. The aim of the petition is to propose an annual "Arcobaleno" season ticket for young people (aged 6-24) at a price of CHF 600 per year, valid in all zones of the Arcobaleno fare network. Young people currently pay CHF 1280 for an annual season ticket in all zones.

In the southern canton, tourists staying in "500 partner accommodations" such as hotels or campsites also travel free of charge.

Free public transport for under 24s in Geneva

In May 2024, the cantonal parliament of Geneva decided that young people up to the age of 24 will be able to use public transport in the city of Geneva free of charge in future. AHV and IV recipients will only pay half the regular fare.

The initiative to reduce fares also transferred responsibility for setting fares to the Geneva Grand Council. The sovereign retained this position in November 2024 by means of a referendum and refused to allow the State Council to determine the fare structure.

This measure came into force in January 2025 and has been "very successful". According to the Geneva Department of Health and Mobility, 54% of the 94,000 beneficiaries are new customers. The net cost of the measure amounts to 45.5 million francs per year.

In Lausanne, there are discounts for certain groups of people such as pensioners, young people and IV recipients. In 2022, the city estimated the cost of public transport subsidies at almost CHF 3 million per year.

