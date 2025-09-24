Aggressive squirrel attacks humans in California. (archive picture) Bild: Han Yan/XinHua/dpa

Unusual attack: Two women in California had to go to the emergency room because of an aggressive squirrel. The reason for the attack is now being puzzled over.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you An aggressive squirrel attacked two women in California.

The women had to go to the emergency room as a result.

Now people are puzzling over the reason for the attack. Show more

According to a television report, two women in California had to go to the emergency room because of an aggressive squirrel. Joan Heblack told KGO-TV that she was walking in a San Rafael neighborhood when the squirrel suddenly attacked her leg, bit her and clawed at her.

Isabel Campoy also reported an attack in the same area. In her case, the animal jumped from the ground onto her face and then landed on her arm, which then bled.

Flyers warn of the squirrel

Residents are now being warned about the squirrel with flyers. More than five people have already been attacked by a "very mean squirrel", they say.

Vanessa Potter from the wildlife rescue organization WildCare in San Rafael, north of San Francisco, told the TV station that the aggressive behaviour was probably due to the squirrel having been fed and cared for by humans as a youngster. Squirrels are not carriers of rabies, she said.