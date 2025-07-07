The bees' behavior may be linked to Asian hornets that threatened a beehive. Symbolbild: IMAGO/BREUEL-BILD

An aggressive swarm of bees has injured 24 people in France. Three of them were taken to hospital in a critical condition, according to the authorities in the Cantal prefecture.

According to the mayor of the town of Aurillac, Pierre Mathonier, the all-clear was quickly given in all cases. The condition of a 78-year-old person who was resuscitated after a cardiac arrest had stabilized, and the other two "are also doing well", Mathonier told BFM TV on Monday.

The bees' behavior was possibly linked to Asian hornets, which had threatened a beehive that had been placed on the roof terrace of a hotel in the city center more than ten years ago, Mathonier told France 3. The beekeeper had removed the hive and placed it outside the city.

Number of victims "impressive"

Mathonier praised the rescue services for their prudent efforts. Some people were stung. However, there was no panic. Fire chief Michel Cayla took a slightly different view: he had never experienced an attack like this before, he said.

The person in cardiac arrest had to be resuscitated in the ambulance - and the number of victims and the panic caused by the attack were "impressive". This also applies to the severity of some of the injuries, he told the television station TF1.