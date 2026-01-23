According to reports from Tehran, Iran and Oman—the Gulf states bordering the Strait of Hormuz—are close to reaching an agreement on a new shipping route through the blocked strait.

The two countries had agreed on the geographic coordinates for the passage, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghai, as quoted by the Iranian state news agency IRNA. A joint statement was all but finalized, but no one was to interfere anymore.

Oman initially made no public statement regarding the alleged impending agreement. The U.S. is reportedly not involved. Iranian officials have repeatedly emphasized that they do not wish to negotiate with the U.S. They want to collect a fee from ships passing through the strait—a move the U.S. vehemently opposes. Just recently, U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran that the country would be hit very hard if the strait—which is vital for global trade in oil, liquefied natural gas, and fertilizer—is not opened soon.

Before the outbreak of the war—which began with coordinated attacks by the U.S. and Israel—in late February, ships were able to pass unhindered through the narrow strait between Iran and Oman. Any concessions that would now grant Iran far-reaching control over shipping in that area would be a strategic victory for Tehran. At the same time, Trump is under domestic political pressure to end the war—which is quite unpopular among his voters—and the associated rise in consumer prices before the important midterm elections in November.

Iran: Safe shipping cannot be guaranteed

Baghai said that an agreement alone does not guarantee safe passage through the strait. The security situation remains linked to the ongoing U.S. blockade of Iranian ports as well as other aggressive and threatening measures against Iran. Since the start of the war, Tehran has largely blocked the strait. About one-fifth of the world’s traded oil and liquefied natural gas is transported through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to IRNA, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kasem Gharibabadi confirmed that an agreement between Iran and Oman on new regulations for shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz is nearing completion. He emphasized that the agreement does not mean a complete reopening of the strait, but rather represents a new model.

According to the U.S. news network CNN, a high-ranking official from the Gulf states who is familiar with the negotiations estimated the chances of reaching an agreement by Friday at 50-50. One problem, the source said, is that the Iranian delegation lacked representatives from the powerful Revolutionary Guards, who would need to approve the details.

Temporary solution

On Tuesday evening (local time), U.S. President Trump had spoken of a possible reopening of the strait on Wednesday or Thursday as part of a deal with Iran. Most recently, a sort of loop route had been proposed in Tehran as a solution: According to consistent media reports, ships could enter the Persian Gulf via a northern route through the strait and leave it via a southern route along the coast of Oman.

It is intended to be a temporary solution while the sea mines laid by Iran can be removed. The dispute over the strait and the question of how passage through it should be regulated are key reasons why the conflict between the U.S. and Iran has recently escalated again.

Vance Calls Iranians “Extremely Difficult People”

Trump once again expressed support for a deal with Iran. “I’d rather make a deal because I don’t want to kill people,” the Republican said in a speech to supporters in Las Vegas. He did not provide any details on the current status of potential talks. Trump merely said that discussions were underway and that they would see what happens.

His deputy, Vance, said in a Fox News interview that developments would move in a direction that would be good for the U.S. However, he predicted difficult talks. “First, the reality is that the Iranians are exceptionally difficult people,” he said. “Second, they have a fragmented system, so there are people within that system who want the war to end. But there are also people in their system who are crazy radicals who want to continue the war.”

The U.S. government’s task is to navigate this complex situation and achieve the best outcome for the American people and for the President of the United States. “It’s going to be chaotic, and it will take some time before we get there,” Vance said. He added that they are, in a sense, “in the thick of it” and will use all the military, economic, and diplomatic tools at their disposal.

Poor Poll Numbers for Trump

On February 28, the United States, together with Israel, began attacking Iran. In response, Israel’s arch-enemy attacked U.S. allies in the Persian Gulf and the wider region. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz virtually ground to a halt, driving up energy prices worldwide.

Trump has long emphasized that Iran must never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons. The leadership in Tehran denies that it is even seeking to do so. According to Trump’s initial statements, the war was supposed to last only a few weeks. It has now been about five months. Critics accuse him of miscalculating and warn of an even more protracted war.

Abroad, Trump has made few friends with his aggressive political style, and his poll numbers are poor at home as well. In the upcoming midterm elections on November 3, the Republicans aim to defend their narrow majorities in the Senate and the House of Representatives. If the Democrats were to take control of even one of the two chambers of Congress, Trump would find it nearly impossible to push through major policy initiatives in the face of opposition.