  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Spectacular rescue from the air Agricultural drone pulls man out of raging river in Vietnam

Christian Thumshirn

24.11.2025

High-tech meets the fight for survival: after a flash flood, a drone rescues a Vietnamese farmer from the masses of water. Would this also be possible in Switzerland?

24.11.2025, 19:46

A video from Vietnam is currently causing a stir worldwide: It shows how a heavy agricultural drone lifts a 49-year-old farmer out of torrential floods. The man was trapped in floodwater on a small island in Dak Lak province, while the river continued to swell within minutes.

High-tech rescue in the midst of flood chaos

The rescue workers used modern technology and provided images reminiscent of a movie scene: the drone hovers just above the water, lowers a rescue rope and pulls the completely exhausted man up against the brutal current.

The spectacular action takes place in the middle of the worst flooding Vietnam has seen for decades: more than 55 dead, tens of thousands of flooded houses, entire regions cut off. And yet this scene ends with a happy ending.

Could such a spectacular drone rescue also succeed in Switzerland?

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Look like Mad Max. Putin's porcupines - How Russia's tanks are supposed to defy drones

Look like Mad MaxPutin's porcupines - How Russia's tanks are supposed to defy drones

Lasers, drones, projections. Shanghai celebrates the biggest light show of the year

Lasers, drones, projectionsShanghai celebrates the biggest light show of the year

False start for Olympic drone shuttles. Why the flying cabs were not allowed to take off with passengers after all

False start for Olympic drone shuttlesWhy the flying cabs were not allowed to take off with passengers after all