High-tech meets the fight for survival: after a flash flood, a drone rescues a Vietnamese farmer from the masses of water. Would this also be possible in Switzerland?

Christian Thumshirn

A video from Vietnam is currently causing a stir worldwide: It shows how a heavy agricultural drone lifts a 49-year-old farmer out of torrential floods. The man was trapped in floodwater on a small island in Dak Lak province, while the river continued to swell within minutes.

High-tech rescue in the midst of flood chaos

The rescue workers used modern technology and provided images reminiscent of a movie scene: the drone hovers just above the water, lowers a rescue rope and pulls the completely exhausted man up against the brutal current.

The spectacular action takes place in the middle of the worst flooding Vietnam has seen for decades: more than 55 dead, tens of thousands of flooded houses, entire regions cut off. And yet this scene ends with a happy ending.

Could such a spectacular drone rescue also succeed in Switzerland?

