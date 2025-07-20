  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Spectacular rescue Agricultural drone rescues children from suddenly swelling river

Fabienne Berner

20.7.2025

When a Vietnamese farmer hears screams coming from a river, he doesn't hesitate for a second. Using his agricultural drone, which is actually intended for spraying rice fields, he rescues two children from the floodwaters.

20.07.2025, 10:53

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Three children were trapped on a sandbank in Vietnam by sudden floods and were unable to reach the shore.
  • A farmer spontaneously used his agricultural drone to rescue two of the children with the help of ropes.
  • The third child was then rescued by boat. All remained unharmed.
Show more

It sounds like something out of an action movie, but this rescue story is real: on 3 July, three children in Vietnam were surprised by the suddenly rising waters of the Ba River. While herding cattle, they became stranded on a sandbank. The current was too strong for anyone to swim to them.

Fortunately, Tran Van Nghia, a local farmer, was working in his rice field. When he heard shouts, he reacted quickly. He flew over the river with his remote-controlled agricultural drone, which can carry up to 50 kilograms. He attached ropes to the drone's body. He then lifted two children one by one and brought them safely to shore. The third child was rescued a short time later by boat.

More on the topic

More from the department

Relief for Sherpas. How drones are clearing Mount Everest of garbage - and protecting people

Relief for SherpasHow drones are clearing Mount Everest of garbage - and protecting people

100 kamikaze drones in the belly. China launches the mothership of death

100 kamikaze drones in the bellyChina launches the mothership of death

Pizza to base camp. Drones conquer Mount Everest - is there now a threat of even more chaos?

Pizza to base campDrones conquer Mount Everest - is there now a threat of even more chaos?