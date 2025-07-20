When a Vietnamese farmer hears screams coming from a river, he doesn't hesitate for a second. Using his agricultural drone, which is actually intended for spraying rice fields, he rescues two children from the floodwaters.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three children were trapped on a sandbank in Vietnam by sudden floods and were unable to reach the shore.

A farmer spontaneously used his agricultural drone to rescue two of the children with the help of ropes.

The third child was then rescued by boat. All remained unharmed. Show more

It sounds like something out of an action movie, but this rescue story is real: on 3 July, three children in Vietnam were surprised by the suddenly rising waters of the Ba River. While herding cattle, they became stranded on a sandbank. The current was too strong for anyone to swim to them.

Fortunately, Tran Van Nghia, a local farmer, was working in his rice field. When he heard shouts, he reacted quickly. He flew over the river with his remote-controlled agricultural drone, which can carry up to 50 kilograms. He attached ropes to the drone's body. He then lifted two children one by one and brought them safely to shore. The third child was rescued a short time later by boat.

