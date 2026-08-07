On Friday, the Federal Office for Agriculture hosted an event on the topic of drought in agriculture. Against the backdrop of parched fields in Wittinsburg, Basel-Landschaft, the problems and possible solutions were presented.

The ongoing drought is taking a toll on farms, such as this one in Wittinsburg, Basel-Landschaft.

“Agriculture has been hit hard by the drought,” said Christian Hofer, director of the Federal Office for Agriculture (BLW). Rainfall deficits have built up in all regions, with the Jura and the eastern and western Mittelland particularly hard hit. In recent days, rainfall there has been up to 80 percent below normal.

According to Hofer, the federal government is providing assistance, for example, by advancing direct payments to farms and eliminating tariffs on hay imports effective August 1. A reduction in import tariffs on feed corn effective August 15 was announced on Friday.