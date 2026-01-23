The drought is hitting Swiss farmers hard: Hagel Schweiz estimates that damages will total at least 19 million francs—and the figure is expected to rise.

The drought is hitting Swiss farmers hard: About 1,100 farms have already reported damage. The insurer Schweizer Hagel estimates the costs will total at least 19 million francs.

According to its own figures, Schweizer Hagel currently insures approximately 2,350 farms against the risk of drought. Around 1,100 farms have already reported damage.

Based on data collected through August 6, the insurance company estimated on Tuesday that insured losses amount to at least 19 million Swiss francs. Since weather forecasts do not indicate that the situation will ease anytime soon, it is expected that the total damage will continue to rise if the drought persists, Hagel Schweiz stated in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Summer crops are particularly affected

Half of all damage reports received by Schweizer Hagel this year were related to the heat, according to a statement released last week. This is an above-average number. Summer crops such as potatoes, corn, sugar beets, and sunflowers were particularly affected.

Since a large portion of these crops has not yet been harvested, it is not yet possible to quantify the full extent of the damage for the current year. For some farms, however, the yield losses are very significant.

Demand for Insurance Is Rising

Increasing drought conditions have boosted demand for weather insurance policies that include drought coverage. Since 2025, the federal government has been covering 30 percent of the insurance premiums for frost and drought risks.

According to the Federal Office for Agriculture (BLW), approximately 2,500 farms applied for this premium reduction in the first year of implementation. For the current year, the BLW anticipated an increase of about 10 percent in the number of insured farms.