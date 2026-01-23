Anyone who wants to watch the solar eclipse on Wednesday will need a lot of patience, because protective glasses are almost impossible to find in Switzerland. Long lines formed on Tuesday outside the few remaining stores.

By Wednesday evening at the latest, the hours spent waiting in line will be forgotten: As expected, the solar eclipse will reach its peak around 8:45 p.m. (File photo)

On Tuesday afternoon in the city of Bern, about 300 people lined up outside the Foto Video Zumstein specialty store to purchase safety glasses. With summer-like temperatures, the wait time was about an hour and a half, according to a survey conducted by the Keystone-SDA news agency on Tuesday.

In Lausanne, hundreds of people were waiting outside an eyewear store this morning. And there were few pairs of protective glasses available online as well: According to Digitec Galaxus, sales were “less than ideal” last week.

The biggest spectacle since 1999

On Wednesday evening, Switzerland will experience its largest partial solar eclipse since 1999. Depending on the location, the Moon will cover between 91 and 93 percent of the Sun. The event will begin around 7:24 p.m. and reach its peak shortly before sunset, around 8:45 p.m.

An unobstructed view toward the west and northwest is crucial for a good view. According to MeteoSwiss, the weather outlook is particularly good in the Swiss Plateau. Anyone who misses this event will have to be patient: a solar eclipse of this magnitude won’t be visible in Switzerland again until 2075.

Safety is our top priority

Authorities and experts issued a strong warning against looking directly at the sun without certified protection. Regular sunglasses or homemade filters do not provide adequate protection and could cause serious eye damage.

Photographing a solar eclipse also requires special precautions. In addition to protective filters for the lens, the choice of location is crucial. An unobstructed view of the western horizon is necessary.