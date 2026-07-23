After a slump, chipmaker Intel has benefited from booming demand for semiconductors driven by the expansion of AI data centers. The chip pioneer posted its fastest revenue growth in years last quarter.

The latest quarterly figures show that Intel's revenue rose by a quarter year-over-year to $16.1 billion. Analysts had expected revenue of $14.4 billion on average. The company exceeded Wall Street forecasts even more significantly in terms of adjusted earnings per share: at 42 U.S. cents, it was twice as high as analysts had expected on average. Meanwhile, the bottom line showed a loss of $11 billion on the balance sheet, though this was due to an accounting write-down of shares held in trust that are to be transferred to the U.S. government in exchange for billions in subsidies.

Intel's outlook for the current quarter also significantly exceeded market expectations. The stock rose by about 12 percent at one point during after-hours trading in the U.S.

U.S. Investment

Under CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who has been in office since early 2025, Intel is attempting, among other things, to emerge from the crisis by cutting costs, and has therefore abandoned its plans to build a plant in Magdeburg. Last August, following pressure from President Donald Trump, the U.S. government acquired a roughly 10 percent stake in Intel in exchange for billions in subsidies that had originally been promised free of charge.

Intel once dominated the semiconductor market but has been struggling with problems for years. The graphics card specialist Nvidia has taken a leading position, particularly in the artificial intelligence chip business. Meanwhile, however, Intel and its competitor AMD are increasingly filling niche roles in the infrastructure surrounding Nvidia’s chip systems. CEO Tan also aims to establish Intel as a contract manufacturer for other chip developers.