Will one of the many copyright lawsuits against AI companies result in a billion-dollar settlement? Chatbot developer Anthropic wants to eliminate the risk of an even higher payment.

The AI company Anthropic wants to compensate book authors with at least 1.5 billion dollars for the unlawful downloading of their works following a lawsuit. The chatbot developer Anthropic wants to eliminate the risk of an even higher payment.

The proposed settlement is Anthropic's response to the allegation that around 500,000 books and other texts were used to train the AI chatbot Claude via two online databases in breach of copyright. Around 3,000 dollars are to be paid for each work concerned.

The plaintiff authors accepted the proposal, but it will only become valid if the competent judge in San Francisco approves the settlement. Anthropic wants to prevent a trial in which the start-up could be ordered to pay significantly higher amounts. Claude is one of the most successful competitors of the popular chatbot ChatGPT from OpenAI.

One of many lawsuits against the AI industry

Several lawsuits are currently being filed by copyright holders against various companies for the use of works in the training of artificial intelligence. The AI programs are fed huge amounts of information in order to provide the most meaningful answers to users' queries.

In the proceedings in San Francisco, the judge found that Anthropic's use of copyrighted texts may be covered by the principle of fair use, as something new is created as a result. In his view, however, this did not apply to the downloading of the two piracy libraries. The judge also came to the conclusion that Anthropic knew that the databases had been created illegally. This could result in fines of up to 150,000 dollars per book in a trial. Anthropic therefore felt under pressure to enter into a settlement.