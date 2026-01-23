Palantir, a data analytics firm known for its collaboration with U.S. security agencies, saw rapid growth in its business last quarter. The AI company nearly doubled its revenue year-over-year, posting a 93 percent increase.

In addition to the military and government agencies, U.S. companies are also increasingly turning to Palantir for AI assistance. CEO Alex Karp is using this as an opportunity to take a swipe at major AI providers. (File photo)

With revenue of just under $1.94 billion, Palantir significantly exceeded analysts' expectations, which had averaged around $1.8 billion. Revenue grew by about one-fifth in just three months.

Palantir specializes in analyzing large amounts of data and, among other things, provides software used to analyze intelligence and military information.

Palantir CEO Takes a Swipe at AI Pioneer

CEO Alex Karp is leveraging the company’s momentum to position Palantir as a counterweight to leading AI developers such as OpenAI and Anthropic. According to Karp, Palantir serves as a key intermediary that allows users to retain full control over their own data when using AI software—and to switch between AI providers as needed.

The major AI labs consistently deny using customer data to train their AI models. However, in a video conference with analysts, Karp said that companies pay to have their knowledge incorporated into AI models so that they can use it to build a competing business.

Palantir's stock rose by about 14 percent in after-hours trading. The company raised its full-year revenue forecast and exceeded market expectations with its forecast for the current quarter.

High Demand in the U.S.

The current growth is coming primarily from the U.S. business. Revenue in the domestic market was $1.57 billion in the past quarter, more than double the figure from a year earlier. Business with government agencies grew by 90 percent to $809 million. Palantir’s software is used by the Department of Homeland Security and the Pentagon, among others—and, according to media reports, also in the war against Iran. Business with companies in the U.S. rose by 149 percent to $764 million.