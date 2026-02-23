Artificial intelligence has made significant leaps in development in recent years. dpa

Even experts in facial recognition can barely distinguish AI-generated faces from real ones: Super Recognizers cannot apply their special skills to AI images.

Images and videos generated by artificial intelligence (AI) now often appear deceptively real. They are a growing real threat as they are increasingly used to support illegal activities. Even so-called super recognizers have trouble distinguishing real faces from those generated by AI.

Although super recognizers have a special talent for recognizing faces and thus identifying people, they performed only slightly better than a control group without such abilities in a study published in the British Journal of Psychology. Psychologists from the University of New South Wales in Sydney and the Australian National University had 125 people, including 36 so-called super recognizers, complete a corresponding online test.

Super Recognizers not much better in the test

The participants were shown pictures of faces and asked whether they were real or AI-generated. According to the researchers, the accuracy of the so-called Super Recognizers in recognizing AI-generated faces was 57 percent on average, just above the level of 50 percent achieved by the control group.

By comparison, they often achieve an accuracy of over 90 percent when identifying human faces. According to the researchers, this indicates that different skills are required for recognizing AI faces than for recognizing real faces.

Super Recognizers are often used in criminalistics due to their special abilities. This often involves evaluating video recordings of crimes and identifying people.