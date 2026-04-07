Robots are developing rapidly, as illustrated by an event on Zurich's Uetliberg. The core topic there, however, is artificial intelligence: when one technology is combined with the other, it provides a glimpse of our future, say the experts.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you in the video: blue News has modern dog robots demonstrated and their use explained at the "Future Symposium" in Zurich.

What the latest robots can do and what they cost.

Asia is already further ahead: this is how AI robots are used in China.

In the video: Will AI robots one day be part of the family? Show more

The robot dogs are an eye-catcher at the "Future Symposium": at the end of March, discussions will be held on Zurich's Uetliberg about how artificial intelligence (AI) will accompany us in the future.

The "dog owner" is Benjamin Regener from NuclearIQ Solutions: his robots dash agilely between the tables on the snow-covered terrace of the mountain hotel and also master stairs effortlessly. Find out how and why they can be used where in the video above.

How much the new technology costs

However, these robots are not for the average private household: the "dog platform" - as seen in the clip - costs between 50,000 and 120,000 francs. "There are also some that cost more," says Regener: "Then there are the costs for the sensors.

This could add up to as much as 200,000 francs, but is sometimes little in comparison if the robots prevent expensive industrial plants from having to be shut down because a leak is detected too late.

AI robots sell ice cream in Shanghai

If such robots are controlled by AI, they can automatically follow routes and compare data. For Katrin J. Yuan from the Swiss Future Institute, however, there is much more to this combination. The Chair of the AI Future Council straddles the worlds of Switzerland, the USA - and China, where development is already further advanced.

AI robots in everyday life? "It's already here in Asia," she tells blue News. "Starting with restaurant kitchens: there are fewer and fewer skilled workers. There are big kitchen robots that professionally cook a three-course meal for you à la carte. Robots sell ice cream in the park in Shanghai. They are there 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

The new technology is also popular: "People take photos with these sales robots." Yuan believes that AI robots will be so commonplace in the future that they will become part of the family - more in the video at the top.