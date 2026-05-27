Artificial intelligence (AI) has definitely arrived in the everyday life of Swiss companies, as a survey shows. The impact on the labor market is still unclear.(symbolic image) Keystone

Artificial intelligence has long since become part of everyday life in Swiss companies. According to a new EY survey, most companies already use AI on a regular basis - only a few prohibit its use completely. At the same time, the first effects on the labor market are becoming apparent.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you According to EY, the first Swiss companies have already cut jobs due to AI.

At the same time, new jobs are being created in areas such as AI engineering and data science.

Only 3 percent of companies still prohibit the use of AI completely. Show more

Artificial intelligence (AI) has definitely arrived in the everyday lives of Swiss companies. Only a tiny minority still completely prohibit the use of AI. The impact on the labor market is still unclear.

According to a survey by EY, around 7 percent of companies have already cut jobs due to AI. And 11 percent of companies have not filled vacant positions due to AI, the consulting firm explained on Wednesday.

At the same time, however, 18% of respondents stated that additional jobs had been created in their company in connection with AI. For example, in the areas of data science or AI engineering.

First jobs are already disappearing

The high proportion of 42% who were unable to give a clear assessment of the impact is striking. EY concludes that many companies are still in an early phase of transformation. At this stage, it is not yet possible to conclusively assess the specific effects of AI on the workforce.

However, the use of artificial intelligence in companies is broad: In the survey, only 3 percent of the employees questioned stated that its use in their company was still completely prohibited.

The use of AI is predominantly pragmatic: 72% used it primarily as support in their day-to-day work. For example, as a sparring partner for ideas, for creating initial drafts or for structuring content. At the same time, 47 percent already trust AI in selected use cases.

604 people from companies in Switzerland took part in the survey. According to EY, the respondents represent companies of different sizes.